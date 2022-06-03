Toshia Coulter-Gregory -- Delaware

DELAWARE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Toshia Coulter-Gregory of Delaware, daughter of Pearlie Fritz Coulter of St. Matthews and the late Loree Coulter, will be held at noon Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Calhoun County High School Gymnasium. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3. Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.