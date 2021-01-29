Torsey A. Counts -- Greenville

GREENVILLE -- Graveside services for Torsey A. Counts, 86, of Greenville, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Elisha African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 510 Elisha Church Road, Silverstreet.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Elisha AME Church Cemetery.

Those left to cherish precious memories are her children, Shebra Maxsine Rutherford (Luther) of Silverstreet, Andrew Kenney Benjamin of Greenville and Chanette Benjamin Davis (Wendell) of Orangeburg; her sister-in-law, Liller Bell Counts; her brother-in-law, James Tucker; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.