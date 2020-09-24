Tony Odom -- Bamberg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Jimmie Anthony “Tony” Odom, 58, of Bamberg, entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, in Williston Cemetery, with the Reverends Brian Gray and Billy Harsey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery on Thursday.

Born in Barnwell, he was a son of the late Joe Gunnells and the late Sheryl Thompson Odom Gunnells and Jimmie H. Odom. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and attended Cornerstone Church in Bamberg. He graduated from J.D.A. and Orangeburg Technical College with a degree in business. Tony was a legal researcher for Donald J. Smith Jr. Inc. Land Surveying Company.

Survivors include his wife, Tiffany Brown Odom; his daughter and son-in-law Jenna (Kyle) Mitchell of Ehrhardt; a grandson, Canyon Mitchell; affectionately known as Pappy to Kingsley and Zane Zorn; his sisters, Kym (Phil) Gainey of Williston, Kate Odom of Columbia; a brother, Adam (Ashley) Odom of Columbia; his grandmother, Helen Thompson of Williston; aunts, Carol Ann Hurst and Daisy Lee Mixon; and nieces and nephews.

Tony loved his family, friends, fishing and Clemson football. He was a faithful servant to our Lord and would like you to celebrate his victory in Jesus.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.