SWANSEA -- Mr. Tony Duckson, 69, of Swansea passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. The graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 22,in the Prodigal AME Church cemetery in Swansea.

There will not be any viewing.

Friends may visit at the residence of his daughter, Taminka Duckson, 204 Lavender Lane, St. Matthews.

Friends may also contact W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.