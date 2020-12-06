Tony Drawdy -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Tony Drawdy, 65, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Terri Gillam Drawdy.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Honored to serve as his pallbearers are his nephews, Geremy Saitz, Tony Rich and Al Chavis. Also serving are family friends Travis Williams, Skip Anderson and Joey Williams.

Due to COVID, the family will not be receiving visitors at the home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Tony was born Oct. 2, 1955, in Bamberg, the youngest child of the late Pearl Braxton and Fred Rutledge Drawdy. He attended Bamberg public schools and graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. He also attended and graduated from Banker's School at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.