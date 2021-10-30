Tony Dantzler -- Providence

PROVIDENCE -- Tony Dantzler 47, of the Providence Community, husband of Monica Dantzler, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
Tony was born June 20, 1974, to Jamie and Leon Dantzler. Tony was employed by Holcim as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed singing, hunting, fishing, and watching the South Carolina Gamecocks with his family and friends. Tony was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. Tony had so much love in his heart for everyone. He could listen like no other, talk like no other, and hug like a life depended on it. He believed in treating people the way you would want them to treat you and he took it to heart. He loved his friends, he loved his family, he loved his mama, daddy, and his brother. He loved his family-in-law like he had been raised with them. He would have without question committed murder for his two girls. Man, did he love Monica. The two of them showed their daughters and everyone around them how to appreciate life and that with a good support group, the power of prayer, and love you truly can make it through anything.
Surviving Tony are his wife, Monica; daughters, Darian Alice Dantzler of West Ashley, and Autumn Cheyenne Dantzler (Trey Thomas) of Ladson; his parents, Jamie and Leon Dantzler of the Providence Community; a brother, Dane L. Dantzler of the Providence Community; his mother- in-law, Vilena Locklear of Eutawville; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Tony was predeceased by his father-in-law, Alex C. Locklear Jr. Services for Tony will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, at Providence United Methodist Church, 4833 Old State Road, Holly Hill, South Carolina. The family will receive friends from 1:30PM-3PM prior to the service. Memorials in Tony's honor can be sent to Providence United Methodist Church 2988 Bass Dr. Santee, SC 29142 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.
