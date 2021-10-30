Tony Dantzler -- Providence

Tony was born June 20, 1974, to Jamie and Leon Dantzler. Tony was employed by Holcim as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed singing, hunting, fishing, and watching the South Carolina Gamecocks with his family and friends. Tony was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. Tony had so much love in his heart for everyone. He could listen like no other, talk like no other, and hug like a life depended on it. He believed in treating people the way you would want them to treat you and he took it to heart. He loved his friends, he loved his family, he loved his mama, daddy, and his brother. He loved his family-in-law like he had been raised with them. He would have without question committed murder for his two girls. Man, did he love Monica. The two of them showed their daughters and everyone around them how to appreciate life and that with a good support group, the power of prayer, and love you truly can make it through anything.