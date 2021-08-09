Tony B. Wright -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Mr. Tony B. Wright, 52, of North, will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Divine Destiny Christian Fellowship, 1240 Bedford Ave. in North.

Mr. Wright will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests limited family and friends to attend the service. Attendees must wear a mask. A private burial will follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.

Mr. Wright passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is not receiving visitors due to COVID-19.

Friends may call the funeral home.