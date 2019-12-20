ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Tonio Johnson, 49, of 358 Gospel Hill Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Right Directions Church International, 990 Willington Drive, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Trey Brave is officiating.
Mr. Johnson will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Johnson passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews.
Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Lessie Ruth Johnson, 358 Gospel Hill Court, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
