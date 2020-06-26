Toney Bovian -- Titusville, Fla.

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Toney Bovian, 49, of Titusville, Fla., passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Parrish Medical Center.

Drive-thru viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28, at Bub Cemetery, Hudson Road, St. George.