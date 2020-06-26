Toney Bovian -- Titusville, Fla.
0 comments

Toney Bovian -- Titusville, Fla.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Toney Bovian, 49, of Titusville, Fla., passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Parrish Medical Center.

Drive-thru viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28, at Bub Cemetery, Hudson Road, St. George.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

To plant a tree in memory of Toney Bovian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News