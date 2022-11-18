Tommy Washington Sr. -- Cope

COPE -- Mr. Tommy Washington Sr., 84, of 2310 Carver School Road, Cope, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Gussie Washington, 2310 Carver School Road, Cope, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone, at (803) 531-0016, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com