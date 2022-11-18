 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tommy Washington Sr. -- Cope

  • 0

COPE -- Mr. Tommy Washington Sr., 84, of 2310 Carver School Road, Cope, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Gussie Washington, 2310 Carver School Road, Cope, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone, at (803) 531-0016, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News