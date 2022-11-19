Tommy Washington Sr. -- Cope

COPE -- Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Washington Sr., 84, of 2310 Carver School Road, Cope, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Dr. Herman Prince is officiating.

Mr. Washington passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Gussie Washington, 2310 Carver School Road, Cope, between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-531-0016, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.