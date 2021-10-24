 Skip to main content
Tommy Lee Green -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Tommy Lee Green, 79, of 1068 Rodney Drive, died Oct. 19, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct.24, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19. You may contact his wife, Deloris Green, at 803-534-5853 from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com

