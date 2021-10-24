Tommy Lee Green -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Tommy Lee Green, 79, of 1068 Rodney Drive, died Oct. 19, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct.24, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19. You may contact his wife, Deloris Green, at 803-534-5853 from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.

