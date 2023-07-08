ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Tommy L. Snell, 73, of 213 Westwood Ave., Orangeburg, SC, will be held 1:00 pm Monday, July 10, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel.

Mr. Snell passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at MUSC Health - Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held 1-6:00 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Mrs. Ikeescha Snell Govan, 377 Culler St., Orangeburg, SC, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.