Tommy Green -- Orangeburg
Tommy Green -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Tommy Green, 79, of 1068 Rodney Drive, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19. You may contact his wife, Deloris Green, at 803-534-5853 from 2 to 6 p.m.

