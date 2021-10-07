Tommy Edwin Strickland -- Smoaks

SMOAKS -- Mr. Tommy Edwin Strickland, 70, of Smoaks, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. He was the husband of the late Deborah Black Strickland.

Born June 2, 1951, in Walterboro, he was the son of the late Edwin Willis “Wick” Strickland and Mary Helen Robertson Strickland. He graduated from Bells High School, class of 1969. He served his country faithfully in the United States Army before moving on to a position at the South Carolina Department of Transportation in Orangeburg. He then transferred to the SCDOT in Walterboro, taking on the position of resident maintenance engineer. He also served as a lieutenant for the Colleton County Sheriff's Department Reserves for many years.

Tommy was a social, active man in his church, Berea Advent Christian Church, and was well-loved by the community. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed working on cars. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandson Keegan, who was the light of his life.