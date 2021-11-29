 Skip to main content
Tommie Rae Wise Player -- Columbia

Tommie Rae Wise Player

COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Tommie Rae Wise Player, 94, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Born in Orangeburg County, she was a daughter of the late Herman Lee Wise Sr. and Sadie Thomas Wise. She was a retired loan officer for SC Federal and was a former member of First Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are her daughter, Sherrill Player Lawson (David) of St. Matthews; grandchild, Claire Lawson Hewitt of Orangeburg; great-grandchild, Amelia Morgan Hewitt of Orangeburg; sister, Margaret Ellen Hair of North; and nephews, William Martin Hair Sr. (Debbie) of North, John Phillips of Beaufort, and Glenn Phillips (Martha) of Charleston. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harry F. Player, brother, Herman Lee Wise, Jr. and grandson, Clay Lawson.

A special thanks to Emma Jean Buck and the hospice team at Grove Park Hospice of Orangeburg for all their love and care.

A private graveside service will be held in Bush River Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice of Orangeburg, 1324 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

