Tommie Mae Perry -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Tommie Mae Perry, 78, of 5139 Floran Street, Columbia, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at her residence

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Ms. Linda Perry, 1809 Colonial Drive, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

