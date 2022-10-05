 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tommie Mae Perry -- Columbia

Tommie Mae Perry

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Ms. Tommie Mae Perry, 78, of 5139 Floran St., Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Richard M. Davis is officiating.

Ms. Perry passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Ms. Linda Perry, 1809 Colonial Drive, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

