Tommie Lee ‘Papa’ Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mr. Tommie Lee “Papa” Jones, 65, of the Jamison Community in Orangeburg will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Union Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Orangeburg. He passed away Thursday, July 8, at his residence.

There will not be any viewing.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Friends may visit at the residence of his wife and daughter, Julia and Judy Jones, 120 Shoffstall Road, North.

Friends may also call the funeral home.