Tommie Lee Brown -- Gastonia, N.C.

GASTONIA, N.C. -- The graveside service for Mr. Tommie Lee Brown, 72, of Gastonia and formerly of Livingston, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at New Light UMC Bethel Cemetery in Livingston.
Mr. Brown passed Friday, May 29.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
The family has requested that the service be limited to 50 immediate family members. Please wear masks at the funeral service and funeral home.
Friends may call the funeral home.
