Tommie Lee Bodrick -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Tommie Lee Bodrick, 70, of 7012 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 7566 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with Rev. C.J. Way, pastor, officiating.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, masks will be required at the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday Oct. 8, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

