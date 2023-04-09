Jan. 1, 1940 - April 8, 2023

ST. MATTHEWS - Tommie C. Jones, 83, of St. Matthews passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Magnolias in Santee, S.C.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Kimmett Lott will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Mrs. Jones was born on January 1, 1940, in Swansea, SC. She was the daughter of the late Edgar S. Chaplin and the late, Ada Mae Funderburk Chaplin. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Mrs. Jones was a kindergarten teacher with Boy Blue and Calhoun Academy for over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" G. Jones.

Survivors include her daughters, Charlene J. Anderson (James), Sherrie J. Rucker (Tony); step-grandchildren, John and Michael Anderson, Wendy and Josh McDaniel; fur grandbabies, Krios and Jake. Mrs. Jones also had special memories of her god-granddaughter, Kelli Rucker.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Randall and Kimberly and the staff of Magnolias as well as Edisto Home Care and Hospice for their love and devoted care.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741.

