Tom Fredrick
ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Tom Fredrick of 121 Park St. will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church cemetery, St. Matthews. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may call at the residence and at Carson Funeral Home from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday July 29.
COVID-19 guidelines (mask and social distancing) will be followed.
Carson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
