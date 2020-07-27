Tom Fredrick -- St. Matthews
Tom Fredrick -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Tom Fredrick, of 217 Park St., St. Matthews, passed away, Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral plans will be announced by Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

