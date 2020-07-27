Tom Fredrick -- St. Matthews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Tom Fredrick, of 217 Park St., St. Matthews, passed away, Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral plans will be announced by Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

