Toley Mae Brown -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Toley Mae Brown, 43, of Santee, will be held Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 8749 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee. The Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant Sr. is officiating.

Ms. Brown passed away Thursday, Jan. 7.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.