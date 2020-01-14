{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Mr. Toby Ray Harsey, 80, of Bamberg, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services for Mr. Harsey will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, 4541 Savannah Highway, North, with the Rev. Daryl Pitre officiating. Burial will follow at Bamberg County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Harsey was born April 12, 1939, in Neeses to the late Thurman Harsey and the late Eula Hoover Harsey.

He was owner/operator of Harsey Construction for many years. He was a hard worker, providing for his caring family. He loved spending time and riding four wheelers with his grandchildren. He was a member of Hunters Chapel Hunting Club, loved truck pulling, an avid outdoorsman and was a Ford man.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Wood Harsey; two daughters, Tonya Harsey and Sherry (Tommy) Allen; seven grandchildren, Derrick Searson, Summer Allen, Brad Allen, Justin Allen, Destiny Craddock, Raylyn Craddock, Adleigh Craddock and one great-grandchild, Landon Searson; one sister, Fanny Gleaton and two brothers, Billy Harsey and Johnny Hoover. He was predeceased by a son, Tony Ray Harsey; four sisters; and six brothers.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home.

Culler-McAlhany (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com), 4541 Savannah Highway, North, S. C. 29112 is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments