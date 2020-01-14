BAMBERG -- Mr. Toby Ray Harsey, 80, of Bamberg, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services for Mr. Harsey will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, 4541 Savannah Highway, North, with the Rev. Daryl Pitre officiating. Burial will follow at Bamberg County Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Harsey was born April 12, 1939, in Neeses to the late Thurman Harsey and the late Eula Hoover Harsey.
He was owner/operator of Harsey Construction for many years. He was a hard worker, providing for his caring family. He loved spending time and riding four wheelers with his grandchildren. He was a member of Hunters Chapel Hunting Club, loved truck pulling, an avid outdoorsman and was a Ford man.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Wood Harsey; two daughters, Tonya Harsey and Sherry (Tommy) Allen; seven grandchildren, Derrick Searson, Summer Allen, Brad Allen, Justin Allen, Destiny Craddock, Raylyn Craddock, Adleigh Craddock and one great-grandchild, Landon Searson; one sister, Fanny Gleaton and two brothers, Billy Harsey and Johnny Hoover. He was predeceased by a son, Tony Ray Harsey; four sisters; and six brothers.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home.
Culler-McAlhany (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com), 4541 Savannah Highway, North, S. C. 29112 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.