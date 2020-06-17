Tina Louise Bledsoe Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Tina Louise Bledsoe Williams passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Highland Baptist Church, 4695 North Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Trey Atkins and Rev. Gerald Bledsoe will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Highland Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. William's grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Green and Growing Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Williams was born on Feb. 5, 1938, in Edgefield, the daughter of the late Claude M. Bledsoe and the late Alma Bledsoe. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church and the Green and Growing Sunday School Class. Mrs. Williams served as a Sunday school teacher and was a member of the W.M.U. She enjoyed being involved in the youth activities. She was predeceased by her husband, James E. Williams; sisters, Lucille Edgemon and Catherine Barton; and her brother, Ransom Bledsoe.
Survivors include her children, Diane Johnson (Johnna), Linda Johnson (Tommy Whetsell), Ricky Williams (Irene), Andy Williams, Debbie Hair (William); 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rev. Gerald Bledsoe (Maxine) and Tony Bledsoe (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Carol Bledsoe; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 4695 North Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Friends may call the residence, 6315 Kips Lane, Orangeburg.
