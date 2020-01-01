BARNWELL -- A celebration of life service for Tina Gleaton Madura, 54, of Barnwell, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, Neeses, with the Reverends Ken Dodson, Cliff Creech and Morris Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, and other times at her mother's home, 141 Starwood Drive, Neeses.
Memorial contributions may be given in Tina's memory to New Harvest Outreach Ministries, Youth Ministry, P.O. Box 13, Barnwell, SC 29812.
Tina passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of Joann Hutto Gleaton and the late David Tony Gleaton. She worked at SRNS for 31 years and was an engineering staffing and development administrative assistant. She was a member of New Harvest Outreach Ministries, where she was the secretary, treasurer and music worship minister. She also worked with the youth at the church; they loved her and she loved them; her presence at New Harvest Outreach Ministries will be forever missed. Tina enjoyed hanging out with the “Golden Girls” and spending time with her family. She was a friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her mother, Joann, survivors include her husband, James Patrick “Jimmy” Madura of the home; four children, Ricky (Jennifer) Madura of Hampton, and Amanda “Mina” Madura, Jaime Annette Madura and Patrick Anthony Madura, all of Barnwell; her sister, Deborah (Walter) Holladay of Neeses; a brother, David (Lynn) Gleaton of Lexington; grandchildren, Ashton Brady and Ashlynn Baily; nieces and nephews, Darcey Holladay, Deanna (Wesley) Fogle, Derrick Holladay, Jordan Maloney, Summer Rogers; a great-niece, Abigail; and a great-nephew, Elijah.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
