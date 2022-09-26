Tina F. Odom -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Tina F. Odom, 44, of 4612 Easy St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark. Pastor Clarence Blocker is officiating.

Ms. Odom passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 4612 Easy St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

