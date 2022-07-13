 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tina Darlene Sandifer Harley -- Aiken

AIKEN -- Tina Darlene Sandifer Harley, 63, wife of the late Harry Harley died July 4, 2022, at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Harley was born in Bamberg and was a graduate of Andrew Jackson Academy.

Mrs. Harley is survived by her stepmother, Mrs. Claudia Sandifer; a brother, Brian Sandifer (Vanne); and three nephews. Additional survivors are special friends, Beth, Chase and Damion Williams. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Heyward Buddy Sandifer and Evelyn Proveaux Sandifer.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, with the Rev. Dale Hutto officiating.

Cooner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

