Timrod Lee Jr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Timrod Lee Jr.,73, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova.

Mr. Lee passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug.14.

Friends may call at 825 Breezy Drive., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

