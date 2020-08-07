Timrod Lee Jr. -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Timrod Lee Jr., 73, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, Apt. B303, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, 825 Breezy Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

