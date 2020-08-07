You have permission to edit this article.
Timrod Lee Jr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Timrod Lee Jr., 73, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, Apt. B303, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, 825 Breezy Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to wwww.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

