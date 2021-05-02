Timothy Walton Lee -- Largo, Fla.

LARGO, Fla. -- Timothy Walton Lee, 59, of Largo, Florida, formerly Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at home following a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC.
Tim was born on Dec. 10, 1961, in Norfolk, Virginia. He was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Jessie Clifton Lee, and two brothers, Thomas Lee and Billy Lee. Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Lee, and granddaughter, Jada Lee, of Orangeburg; siblings, Albert Lee Jr. (Becky) of St. Augustine, Florida, James M. Lee (Donna) of West Columbia, John Lee (Robin) of Jamestown, David Lee (Vera) of Orangeburg, and Carolyn Baughman (Larry) of West Columbia.
Tim was raised in Orangeburg and attended Willington Academy High School. Later in life, he moved to Largo, Florida, and was a dedicated maintenance technician at Conmed for more than 17 years. At work he was known as “Tim Lee, man of action.” He loved to tinker with home projects, drive fast cars, collect high-end stereo equipment, and cook on his BBQ grill. He was a wonderful dad, friend, and person, and he will be missed by everyone that knew him.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tim's Florida friends and work family — Kenny, Gary, Ernesto, Steve, Johnny, Barry, Mike, Tim, Rick, Andrick, Mihn, Phil, Andrea, Pete, Coleen, Charlene, Corinne, Stephanie, and Nick. Thank you for looking after him and being there for him.
Memorials may be made to Maude Schiffley Chapter of SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
