Timothy 'Tim' Winfield Fogle -- Neeses

NEESES -- Timothy “Tim” Winfield Fogle, 69, of Neeses passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Sam Hightower will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tim's classmates from the 1970 graduating class of Edisto High School.

Mr. Fogle was born on April 7, 1952, in Orangeburg County. He was the son of Melvin Fogle and Jimmie Carrigg Fogle. He was a member of Neeses United Methodist Church in Neeses. He enjoyed fishing and playing the piano and singing.

Survivors include his wife, Taylor Stone Fogle, of the home; daughter, Marie Fogle; parents, Melvin and Jimmie Fogle; brother, Robert Fogle; nephews, Adam Fogle (Tiffany) and Robert Fogle.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

