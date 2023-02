ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Timothy “Tee” Corley of 759 Stilton Road, Orangeburg, will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bull Swamp Baptist Church in Orangeburg.

The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m.

Burial will be held at Bull Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence from 4 to 8 p.m. or Carson Funeral Home of St. Matthews.