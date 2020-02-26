Timothy Madison Mizzell -- Harleyville

Tim was born March 18, 1935, a son of the late Peter Pinckney and Gracie Missouri Dantzler Mizzell. He was a 1954 graduate of St. George High School, 1956 graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College, 1958 graduate of Newberry College and received his master of education from Georgia Southern University in 1962. He was a retired teacher and guidance counselor in Chatham County, Georgiam and Richland School District 1 in Columbia. He served in the United States Army. He was an active member of Indian Field United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, member of the Administrative Board and PPRC. He was a member of St. George Lions Club and a charter member of the Dorchester County Historical Society, where he assisted in the publishing of “Memorial Stones” and “Upper Dorchester County, A View of the Past.” He was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Mizzell.