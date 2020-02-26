Timothy Madison Mizzell -- Harleyville
HARLEYVILLE -- Timothy Madison Mizzell, entered eternal rest Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Colleton Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Indian Field United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Robert Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jason Lantz, Gary Mizzell, Tony Mizzell, Chris Mizzell, Barry Mizzell and Everette Dantzler.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, Feb. 26, at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George.

Tim was born March 18, 1935, a son of the late Peter Pinckney and Gracie Missouri Dantzler Mizzell. He was a 1954 graduate of St. George High School, 1956 graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College, 1958 graduate of Newberry College and received his master of education from Georgia Southern University in 1962. He was a retired teacher and guidance counselor in Chatham County, Georgiam and Richland School District 1 in Columbia. He served in the United States Army. He was an active member of Indian Field United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, member of the Administrative Board and PPRC. He was a member of St. George Lions Club and a charter member of the Dorchester County Historical Society, where he assisted in the publishing of “Memorial Stones” and “Upper Dorchester County, A View of the Past.” He was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Mizzell.

Surviving are his aunt, Mattie Kizer Mizzell of Harleyville; a foster son, Matthew (Marissa) Peacock of Springtown, Texas; and numerous cousins.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Indian Field United Methodist Church's Recreation Building Fund, 2030 Highway 15 North, St. George, SC 29477; or to a charity of one's choice.

