Timothy L. Spellman -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Timothy L. Spellman, "Wolf," 53, of 328 Pentecostal St., died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, Denmark.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.