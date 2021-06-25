 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timothy L. Spellman -- Bamberg
0 comments

Timothy L. Spellman -- Bamberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spellman

Spellman

BAMBERG -- Timothy L. Spellman, "Wolf," 53, of 328 Pentecostal St., died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, Denmark.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News