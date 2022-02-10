Timothy Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Deacon Timothy Jamison, 86, of 825 Kearse Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg. Interment will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 14, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4107 Percival Road, Columbia. The Rev. James Cromartie is officiating.

Deacon Jamison passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving visitors at the home; however, his wife, Mrs. Carolyn Jamison,, and daughter, Mrs. Theresa Legree, may be reached via telephone at 803-629-8087 and his sister, Mrs. Betty Aiken, at 803-662-9682.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.