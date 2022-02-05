Timothy Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Timothy Jamison, 86, of 825 Kearse Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving visitors at the home; however, his wife, Mrs. Carolyn Jamison, and daughter, Mrs. Theresa Legree, may be reached via telephone at 803-629-8087, and his sister, Mrs. Betty Aiken, at 803-662-9682.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

