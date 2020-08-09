You have permission to edit this article.
Timothy Freeman -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Timothy E. Freeman, 59, of 908 Mayfield St., died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in the BBMC.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Springfield Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing will be held on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

