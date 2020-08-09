Timothy Freeman -- Denmark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Timothy E. Freeman, 59, of 908 Mayfield St., died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in the BBMC.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Springfield Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing will be held on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

