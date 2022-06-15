 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timothy Dudzinski

Timothy Dudzinski

ORANGEBURG -- Timothy Dudzinski, 68, of 3410 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Marilyn W. Dudzinski, at 803-937-8656 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

