Timothy Dash -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Timothy Dash, 77, of 880 Stilton Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday , April 2, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Eartha Fergurson, 1373 Campus Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

