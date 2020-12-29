 Skip to main content
Timothy ‘Cum Cum’ Darby

NORTH -- Timothy “Cum Cum” Darby, 56, of 1358 Slab Landing Road, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

The viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.

