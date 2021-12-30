Timothy Brown -- Wagener

WAGENER -- Graveside services for Mr. Timothy Brown, 64, of 120 Washington Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Dec. 31, 2021, in the Mt. Olive AME Church cemetery, with the Rev. Malcolm Simpson, the pastor, officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the services and when visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday Dec. 30, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence of his mother, Ms. Sarah Brown, located at 7380 Five Chop Road, Santee, between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.