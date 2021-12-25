Timothy Brown -- Wagener

WAGENER -- Mr. Timothy Brown, 64, of 120 Washington Road, Wagener, passed away at the Lexington Medical Center on Dec. 23, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence of his mother, Ms. Sarah Brown located at 7380 Five Chop Road, Santee, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m.; masks will be required for all visitors.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.