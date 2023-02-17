ORANGEBURG -- Timmothy David “Lil Tim” Jeffcoat II, 46, of Orangeburg, was received by the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1976, in 5th Army General Hospital in Stuttgart-Bad Canstatt, Germany. He attended Edisto High School and was a member of the class of 1998.

Throughout his life, “Lil Tim” enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics, Camp Sunshine and Jeremy's League baseball. He loved being around all people sharing his love for life. He enjoyed watching movies, camping and traveling with his family. He always looked forward to our family gatherings where he shared lots of hugs and kisses.

Survivors include his parents, 1SG (Ret.) Timmothy D. and Jeania Stack Jeffcoat; sister, Melissa “Mimi” Jeffcoat; nephews, Xavier and Alex Irby; grandmother, Lena M. Stack; and numerous loving uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Andrew Louis Stack and Herman Edward Jeffcoat; and his grandmother, Betty Kovacevich.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Buddy Myers, Tanner Stack, Daniel Stack, Charlie Jeffcoat, Joey Jeffcoat and Bailey Jeffcoat.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Alan Woodward and the Rev. Darrell Boyleston will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

A very special thank you to Dr. John Samies and his staff, Dr. Rachel Gross and her staff, Vicki Bruner and Lauren Still of Amedysis Home Health. The love and care you all provided to “Lil Tim” will always be cherished.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina Special Olympics, 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063, or to Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, SC 29038.

