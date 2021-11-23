Tilden Frederick ‘Freddy Riley III -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Tilden Frederick "Freddy" Riley III, 72, of Orangeburg, passed away at his home surrounded by family Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Freddy was the husband of Carol Hydrick Riley, his wife of 48 years, and the son of the late Tilden Frederick Riley Jr. and Sybil Houck Riley.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Riley Farm, 299 Tilden Road, with the Rev. Cindy Muncie officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.

Freddy was a graduate of the Wade Hampton Academy, class of 1967. He graduated from Clemson University in 1972. Upon graduation, he returned to his family farm in the Four Holes Community, where he raised cotton, peanuts, corn, soybeans and his beautiful zinnias until his death.

He attended St. Andrews United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Delta Omicron chapter of Kappa Alpha fraternity, and the friendships he made there have survived for over 50 years. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He was a lifelong supporter of Clemson football. He was the quintessential gentleman and true man of the land.

Survivors include his wife of the home; his sons, Tilden Frederick Riley (Taylor) of Orangeburg and Jackson Hydrick Riley (Cappy) of Greenville; grandchildren, Tilden Frederick Riley V, Genevieve Ann Riley of Orangeburg, and Capitola Sinclair Riley and Caroline Jackson Riley of Greenville; his sister, Delura Riley Knight (Hugh) of Orangeburg; sister-in-law, Christa Hydrick Hunter (Jimmy) of Orangeburg; niece, Candace Knight Tussey (Dave); nephews, James Chesley Hunter (Melissa) and Andrew Hydrick Hunter (Jodi) all of Orangeburg; many great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved rescue dog, Annie.

Memorials may be made to 2021 Capital Improvements Campaign, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.