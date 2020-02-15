Tiffany 'Tee' Mack -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Tiffany 'Tee' Mack -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Tiffany "Tee" Mack, 37, of Orangeburg will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Mack will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.

Ms. Mack passed Wednesday, Feb. 12, at her residence.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Tiffany Mack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News