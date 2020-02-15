Tiffany 'Tee' Mack -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Tiffany "Tee" Mack, 37, of Orangeburg will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Mack will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.

Ms. Mack passed Wednesday, Feb. 12, at her residence.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Tiffany Mack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.