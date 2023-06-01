Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Tiffany Nichole Jones, 31, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment followed at North Orangeburg Ridgewood Site.

Ms. Jones passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the MUSC Health, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 2, 2023, from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1517 Broughton St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

