Tiffany Jeffcoat -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Tiffany Jeffcoat, 32, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova.

Ms. Jeffcoat passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Trident Medical Center, North Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

